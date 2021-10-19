Harvest Finance One Day Volume Reaches $16.60 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $177.02 or 0.00277108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $111.69 million and $16.60 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00021865 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 661,896 coins and its circulating supply is 630,932 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

