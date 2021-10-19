Hasbro (HAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hasbro stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

