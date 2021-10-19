Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $7.76 on Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $114.25 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.76 or 0.00012141 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,896.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.83 or 0.06034481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00292774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $615.52 or 0.00963309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00082238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.83 or 0.00398818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00266777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.44 or 0.00265182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004679 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,727,312 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

