Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.32% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $476,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,693.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 28,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NYSE HE opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

