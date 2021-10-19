Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran Sells 24,528 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $540,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HAYW stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. 260,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,418. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $1,226,469,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 41.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,706,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 17.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 599,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,332,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,720,000 after purchasing an additional 96,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

