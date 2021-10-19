Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells $2,872,500.00 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $2,872,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $569,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $431,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $558,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. 260,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,418. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hayward by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

