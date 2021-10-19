HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 265.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 2,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,547,251. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $37.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.22. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth $3,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

