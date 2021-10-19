HC Wainwright Trims Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Target Price to $3.75

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.78. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

