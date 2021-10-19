HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

