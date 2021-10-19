Head to Head Comparison: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) vs. Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.1, suggesting that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 26.59 $1.91 million N/A N/A Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.73 -$464.03 million $1.30 3.01

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplify Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 58.97%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 49.64% 4.27% 4.20% Amplify Energy -41.97% -15.09% 1.61%

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Amplify Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

