Head to Head Contrast: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Argo Blockchain and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 0 4 0 3.00 Autohome 3 3 3 0 2.00

Autohome has a consensus price target of $71.89, suggesting a potential upside of 41.62%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than Argo Blockchain.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Autohome’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autohome $1.33 billion 4.89 $521.87 million $4.63 11.00

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Autohome 39.36% 18.93% 14.86%

Summary

Autohome beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

