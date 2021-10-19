Head-To-Head Review: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) vs. Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Asana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Red Violet and Asana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $34.59 million 11.61 -$6.81 million N/A N/A Asana $227.00 million 95.52 -$211.71 million ($1.48) -79.66

Red Violet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Red Violet and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Asana 0 4 9 0 2.69

Asana has a consensus price target of $70.92, suggesting a potential downside of 39.84%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Red Violet.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -4.11% -7.36% -6.34% Asana -89.91% -288.11% -28.47%

Summary

Asana beats Red Violet on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc. specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

