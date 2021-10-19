Head to Head Review: Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) & Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kaman and Stable Road Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $784.46 million 1.32 -$69.74 million $2.11 17.58 Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A

Stable Road Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaman.

Risk and Volatility

Kaman has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kaman and Stable Road Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaman presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.07%. Given Kaman’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kaman is more favorable than Stable Road Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Kaman and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman -6.65% 7.13% 4.21% Stable Road Acquisition N/A -850.88% -24.49%

Summary

Kaman beats Stable Road Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

