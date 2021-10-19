Head-To-Head Survey: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and Everest Re Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $94.40 million 43.64 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -18.44 Everest Re Group $9.60 billion 1.14 $514.15 million $7.46 37.04

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -188.22% -20.19% -14.65% Everest Re Group 11.87% 9.13% 2.73%

Risk and Volatility

Lemonade has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lemonade and Everest Re Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 2 2 3 0 2.14 Everest Re Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Lemonade presently has a consensus price target of $78.57, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Everest Re Group has a consensus price target of $292.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Lemonade on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The International segment offers foreign property and casualty reinsurance through Everest Re’s branches in Canada and Singapore and through offices in Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment comprises reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies from its Bermuda office and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets through its UK branch and Ireland Re. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartere

