Head to Head Survey: Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) & Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Fission Uranium N/A -2.52% -2.43%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lomiko Metals and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus price target of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 264.71%. Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 46.42%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Fission Uranium.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Fission Uranium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.01) -92.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Lomiko Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

