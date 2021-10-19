HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HeadHunter Group.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after acquiring an additional 710,771 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,666,000 after acquiring an additional 199,549 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. 2,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.