Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,496 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 8.28% of Healthcare Capital worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCCC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $7,245,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth $5,307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth $4,977,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 27.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth $4,166,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCCC opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

