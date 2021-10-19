Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.60% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $26,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,083,000 after buying an additional 992,620 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after buying an additional 606,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 478,638 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

