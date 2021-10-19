Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Position Raised by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,894 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.53% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 32.0% during the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 11.1% in the second quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $176,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCAR opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

