Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.