HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $186.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.29 million to $188.50 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $179.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $761.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.79 million to $778.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $844.32 million, with estimates ranging from $802.62 million to $905.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,682 shares of company stock worth $1,738,992. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,363.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.