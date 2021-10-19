Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

