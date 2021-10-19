HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $258.87 million and approximately $70,475.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003288 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00028900 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021365 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

