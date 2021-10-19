Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

HELE opened at $229.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.41. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

