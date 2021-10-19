Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

