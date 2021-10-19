HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HLFFF stock remained flat at $$93.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $114.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

