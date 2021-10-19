Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Insider Sells $164,300.00 in Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. 1,207,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

