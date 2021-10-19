Helmet.insure Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $430,379.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00065967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00071229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00101777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,128.42 or 0.99809474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.88 or 0.06070782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022543 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,191,902 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

