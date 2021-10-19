Helpico Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $2,102.74 and approximately $11.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00065336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00099909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,411.43 or 1.00432275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.55 or 0.05982954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

