Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.90

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HFEL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 301 ($3.93). 257,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Henderson Far East Income has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The company has a market cap of £454.79 million and a PE ratio of 19.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 298.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 314.92.
