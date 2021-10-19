Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.90

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HFEL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 301 ($3.93). 257,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Henderson Far East Income has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The company has a market cap of £454.79 million and a PE ratio of 19.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 298.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 314.92.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

