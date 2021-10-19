HEROcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $54,738.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $54,738.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00189524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00088332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

