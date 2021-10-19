Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Antonio F. Neri Sells 88,136 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,861,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.