Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.96% of Hexcel worth $50,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE HXL opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.