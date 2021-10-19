Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Down to $60.18

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.18, but opened at $58.60. Hexcel shares last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 2,327 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $104,000.

About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

