Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Down to $60.18

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.18, but opened at $58.60. Hexcel shares last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 2,327 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $104,000.
About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
