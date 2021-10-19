High Tide (TSE:HITI) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

High Tide (TSE:HITI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

HITI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

