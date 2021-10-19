Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has increased its dividend by 500.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE HFRO opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) by 291.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

