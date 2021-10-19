HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $12.76

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $12.46. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 2,478 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

