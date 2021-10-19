Highwoods Properties (HIW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.620-$3.730 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.62-3.73 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HIW opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highwoods Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

