Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.79 and last traded at $67.79. Approximately 430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

