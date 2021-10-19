Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE HGV traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 434,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 2.17. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $714,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

