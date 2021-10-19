HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,900 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after acquiring an additional 192,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,337 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 923,999 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. 19,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,754. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

