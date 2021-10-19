HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,562 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

GNAC stock remained flat at $$9.71 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,255. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

