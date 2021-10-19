HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys 115,046 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 801.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,403 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,046 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PDC Energy worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,926 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 84.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 79,597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. 14,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.