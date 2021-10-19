HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys 14,757 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

