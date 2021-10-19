HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys 75,000 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,606. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

