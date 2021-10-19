HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys 77,711 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,711 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for approximately 5.3% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Entergy worth $37,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,124.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 435,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400,213 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 7.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Entergy by 92.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

