HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ryder System worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

R stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.50. 2,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,243. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

