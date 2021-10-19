HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Albany International worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Albany International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

AIN traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

