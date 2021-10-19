HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $11.83 Million Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 405,614 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners comprises approximately 1.7% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Viper Energy Partners worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNOM. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. 5,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

