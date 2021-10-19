HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $17.13 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,356. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

